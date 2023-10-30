Andrew Schofer hands over medical equipment to DGHS Punjab

Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the U.S. Embassy Andrew Schofer handed over the medical oxygen commodities and refrigerated trucks to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Punjab during a ceremony here on Monday

The seven USAID-donated refrigerated trucks can safely transport vaccines from the provincial warehouse to district and sub-district stores, and can be used for vaccine storage purposes in emergency situations.

In his remarks during the ceremony, DCM Schofer said, "On behalf of the government and people of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that we have completed delivery of $2 million worth of oxygen commodities to 37 hospitals across Punjab. This support is enhancing hospitals' capacity to provide oxygen therapy to patients suffering from COVID-19 as well as many other lung conditions."

He said the US is proud of being a partner in this important sector, adding that it is important for the people to have access to quality health care.

"In partnership with Pakistan, we continue to make strategic investments to improve Pakistan’s health care system, especially here in Punjab," he added.

Schofer said the United States, over the past two years, worked closely with the Punjab government in several health-related initiatives, including efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the USAID provided 46 ventilators to the 13 hospitals besides training 142 health workers on the new equipment, adding that personal protective equipment, rapid antigen tests, and a mobile biosafety laboratory were also provided during the pandemic.

He said these efforts enabled health care providers to meet acute, COVID-19 related needs. They are long-term investments in Punjab’s healthcare system.

DCM Schofer said, "Our cooperation here serves as a shining example and we share the same goal, to help people in need across Punjab."