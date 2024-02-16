Aneeq Acknowledges Saudi Ambassador's Role In Pilgrim Services
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 09:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, extended gratitude to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki on behalf of Pakistani pilgrims for the cooperation and excellent facilities provided by Saudi Arabia.
Minister Aneeq Ahmed and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki discussed finalizing arrangements for Hajj 2024 and expanding the 'Road to Makkah' project during a meeting at the Saudi Embassy.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Pakistan Hajj Mission are maintaining continuous communication with Saudi authorities to ensure timely completion of Hajj arrangements.
Minister added that in accordance with Saudi directives, applicants for the private Hajj scheme have been provided with additional facilities.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs has formed a total of 146 hajj organising companies and their particulars are available at the ministry. The booking process for private Hajj pilgrims has already started.
The Saudi Ambassador pledged full cooperation to private Hajj companies. Additionally, he mentioned that senior Saudi officials will visit Pakistan in the final week of February to finalize the 'Road to Makkah' project at Karachi airport. Private scheme pilgrims will also be included into the Road to Makkah project alongside government pilgrims.
