Aneeq Ahmed launches book ‘Fasahat Ka Safar’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Saturday launched a book titled ‘Fasahat Ka Safar’ at Pakistan American Cultural Centre (PACC).

The book is authored by Syed Fasihuddin Saharwardi.

While addressing the book launching ceremony, the Caretaker Minister said that the minority communities living in the country had equal rights.

He said that they had played a vital role especially in the field of education.

Aneeq said that the minorities were enjoying their freedom in the country. He said that the state would protect the life and property of every citizen including minorities.

He also stressed the need for promoting interfaith harmony.