Open Menu

Aneeq Ahmed Stresses National Harmony , Positivity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Aneeq Ahmed stresses national harmony , positivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed stressed the importance of reducing hate and delivering good news to foster trust and belief among the people.

Talking to ptv, he urged individuals from all walks of life, including political leaders and bureaucrats, to contribute to the country's development and prosperity.

He emphasized the need for a collective effort guided by ethical and religious values.

The minister said that the ministry made a significant reduction in the Hajj package for 2024, reducing the financial burden on pilgrims.

This reduction, from Rs 11,75000 to Rs 10,75000 marked the first time in the country's history that the upcoming Hajj had become cheaper than the previous year's Hajj, he added.

In addition to affordability, the minister highlighted improvements in Hajj facilities, including the introduction of short-duration Hajj, allowing pilgrims to return after completion in 22 days.

He also lauded the efforts of IT Minister Umar Saif in introducing an application providing comprehensive information for pilgrims, ensuring a seamless Hajj experience.

Ahmed mentioned initiatives to promote Pakistan's positive image, such as providing Pakistani women with white-colored ‘Abayas’ adorned with the flag of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Women All From PTV Umar Saif

Recent Stories

vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the Al ..

Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!

4 minutes ago
 realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with ..

Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..

8 minutes ago
 Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be o ..

Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal

22 minutes ago
 Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota i ..

Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs

60 minutes ago
 IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification chall ..

IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC

1 hour ago
 SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

3 hours ago
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

3 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

16 hours ago
 Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan