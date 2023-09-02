Aneeq Ahmed urges media to luanch awareness drive of Turberculosis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Interim Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmoney Aneeq Ahmed while deploring the presense of Tuberculosis in the country, on Saturday, urged the media owners to launch an awareness campaign of Tuberculosis (TB) to get rid of the disease from the country.

He said that unfortunately the disease still existed in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

While speaking in a programme on Tuberculosis at a hotel here, the Minister said that the media had a significant role in creating awarenss among the people. He said that the media owners should play their part in this regard.

Ahmed said that the people should be made aware of the diseases including TB.

He said, 'Good social behavours and attitudes are vital along with prayers'.

He said that the country was facing many challenges and everything had been commercialized in the society.

The Minister said that the average age of the people around the world was increasing due to the provision of best facilities to them. He said that Pakistan also could be made that country, where people could breath in neat and clean environment.

Ahmed said that the country needed comprehensive steps to provide a better environment to the people.