Open Menu

Aneeq Ahmed Visits Historical Mahabat Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Aneeq Ahmed visits historical Mahabat Khan

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, visited the historical Masjid Mahabat Khan on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Aneeq Ahmed said that we aim to promote the message of faith

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, visited the historical Masjid Mahabat Khan on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Aneeq Ahmed said that we aim to promote the message of faith.

While emphasizing the importance of spreading religious teachings, the minister expressed his determination to uplift the nation from despair and uncertainty.

We must have faith that better days are ahead, said Minister Aneeq Ahmed. He said that we should place our trust in Allah for improvement.

In a message to the nation, he stated that, at this time, Pakistan's leadership will guide the nation through its challenges.

The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, said that our goal is to spread the message of religion, whether through respected religious scholars or those connected to the media, to reach our fellow citizens with positive and constructive messages. Minister Aniq Ahmed said that Pakistan is steadily progressing towards success, and we must always maintain hope.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Pakistan Guide Mosque Media From

Recent Stories

SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with domin ..

SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with dominant win Over Sri Lanka

20 minutes ago
 UAE, Kyrgyzstan strengthening energy cooperation

UAE, Kyrgyzstan strengthening energy cooperation

1 hour ago
 Al Dhaid Dates Festival kicks off featuring 50+ ex ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival kicks off featuring 50+ exhibitors

2 hours ago
 Main day of UAE&#039;s parliamentary elections wit ..

Main day of UAE&#039;s parliamentary elections witnesses impressive turnout

2 hours ago
 First-ever Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition la ..

First-ever Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition launches at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 LESCO takes strict action against corrupt officers

LESCO takes strict action against corrupt officers

23 seconds ago
At least 160 Palestinians myrtred, over 1000 injur ..

At least 160 Palestinians myrtred, over 1000 injured in Gaza air strikes

4 hours ago
 ME violence underscores urgent need to address ‘ ..

ME violence underscores urgent need to address ‘ the Palestine Question’: P ..

24 seconds ago
 Gas theft crackdown: 55 more connections cut off, ..

Gas theft crackdown: 55 more connections cut off, Rs 30mln fine imposed

25 seconds ago
 548 cases lodged against adulteration mafia in a m ..

548 cases lodged against adulteration mafia in a month : PFA DG

29 seconds ago
 Gujranwala team win 12th National Rescue Challeng ..

Gujranwala team win 12th National Rescue Challenge

4 hours ago
 Govt. committed to bolstering disaster management ..

Govt. committed to bolstering disaster management capabilities with numerous ste ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan