Aneeq arrives in Saudi Arabia on 5-day visit

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a five-day visit in a bid to finalize arrangements for the upcoming Hajj season

MADINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a five-day visit in a bid to finalize arrangements for the upcoming Hajj season.

Upon his arrival at Madina airport the other day, he was accorded a warm welcome. He met the Saudi Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdul Rehman Al-Bajawi and discussed the expansion of the 'Road to Makkah' project at other airports in Pakistan to enhance the overall experience for pilgrims.

Minister Aneeq also held meetings with various representatives of catering services, and accommodation providers.

He emphasized the need to swiftly finalize agreements for accommodations in the central area and design a comprehensive flight schedule for the smooth sailing of Hajj 2024.

Director-General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, Director Madina Zia-ur-Rehman, and Deputy Director Madina Zaigham Nawaz were also present.

Minister Aneeq is also scheduled to meet with Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, during his visit to the capital city, Riyadh.

