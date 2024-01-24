Open Menu

Aneeq Asks Students To Contribute World By Following Footprint Of Religious Values

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:07 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Wednesday asked the young students to contribute world wholeheartedly by following the footprint of Islamic values.

Addressing students at the Mufti degree completion ceremony held at Jamia Salafia Faisalabad, he urged the Muslims to infuse every aspect of life in the world with Islamic principles. He said that true knowledge instills the fear of Allah. He emphasized the significance of embracing modern sciences and utilizing education to harmonize the world with religious values.

The minister conveyed appreciation to Madaaras for preserving religious sciences and announced to launch a mosque school. Advocating for a contemporary curriculum, he encouraged the young graduates to actively contribute to the world with the aim of promoting religious principles.

Maulana Yasin Zafar said that global influence of Jamia Salafia, showcases a varied curriculum encompassing comparative religion, economics, and political science. Later, certificates were awarded to students who successfully completed the Mufti degree.

