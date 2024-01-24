Aneeq Asks Students To Contribute World By Following Footprint Of Religious Values
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Wednesday asked the young students to contribute world wholeheartedly by following the footprint of Islamic values
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Wednesday asked the young students to contribute world wholeheartedly by following the footprint of Islamic values.
Addressing students at the Mufti degree completion ceremony held at Jamia Salafia Faisalabad, he urged the Muslims to infuse every aspect of life in the world with Islamic principles. He said that true knowledge instills the fear of Allah. He emphasized the significance of embracing modern sciences and utilizing education to harmonize the world with religious values.
The minister conveyed appreciation to Madaaras for preserving religious sciences and announced to launch a mosque school. Advocating for a contemporary curriculum, he encouraged the young graduates to actively contribute to the world with the aim of promoting religious principles.
Maulana Yasin Zafar said that global influence of Jamia Salafia, showcases a varied curriculum encompassing comparative religion, economics, and political science. Later, certificates were awarded to students who successfully completed the Mufti degree.
Recent Stories
RTO Rawalpindi seals counterfeit cigarette manufacturing factory
China ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade CPEC: Wang Wenbin
Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul general
Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journalists’, signs MoU with PPC
Thai political upstart Pita survives another day
Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practices
Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public ..
Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections
RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality
Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments
Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul general8 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journalists’, signs MoU with PPC12 minutes ago
-
Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practices13 minutes ago
-
Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public sector varsities13 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident13 minutes ago
-
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections13 minutes ago
-
RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality13 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC20 minutes ago
-
PML-N candidates conduct door-to-door campaign20 minutes ago
-
DC for beautification of Bahawalpur8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS44 minutes ago
-
Four drug peddlers nabbed, Hashish recovered8 minutes ago