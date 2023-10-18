Aneeq attends ‘World Fatwa Conference’ in Egypt, urges unity, adaptation in issuing Fatwas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Wednesday participated in 8th World Fatwa Conference being held at the Egyptian Fatwa House under the umbrella of General Secretariat of Fatwa Houses and Bodies in the world in Cairo, Egypt.

The conference, organized under the auspices of President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, brought together scholars, ministers and Muftis from 100 countries, said a statement issued here.

During the conference, he extended his sincere gratitude to Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Allam, the Grand Mufti of Egypt, for his warm invitation and hospitality.

He emphasized the importance of discussing the topic of ‘Fatwa and the Challenges of the Third Millennium’ in recognizing the unique and multifaceted challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah in this era.

He said the third millennium had brought about unprecedented changes in the way people live, communicate, and navigate their faith.

“Fatwa, a guidance tool for Muslims on various matters, including matters of faith, practice, and daily life, was a central topic of discussion as it provides clarity and guidance to Muslims in navigating the complexities of life while upholding their religious principles,” he added.

Quoting from the Holy Quran, Minister Aneeq referenced Surah An-Nahl, 16:43: "So ask the people of the knowledge if you do not know," highlighting the importance of seeking knowledge and guidance.

He stressed the paramount importance of the fundamentals of islam in the methodology of issuing Fatwas.

He said the Holy Quran and the Sunnah, the teachings and practices of the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, must remain the bedrock upon which Fatwas were based.

Furthermore, Minister Aneeq said the objectives of the Islamic state, as outlined in Islamic jurisprudence, played a pivotal role in shaping the methodology of issuing Fatwas as these objectives include the preservation of faith, life, intellect, and property, ensuring that Fatwas contribute to the well-being and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing contemporary challenges, he discussed the rapid advancement of technology and the internet, emphasizing the need to provide guidance on issues related to online behavior and ethics.

He specifically mentioned issues like online harassment and cyberbullying, urging scholars to issue guidance in accordance with Islamic principles.

Shedding light on economic challenges, Islamic finance, global trade, and economic justice, he said Fatwa committees could provide guidance on financial instruments and investment practices to ensure the compliance with Islamic principles.

Minister Aneeq called for a focus on governance issues, emphasizing good governance, accountability, and transparency in Muslim-majority countries.

He said countering extremist ideologies and radicalization was another significant aspect of the conference.

He said Fatwa committees could play a vital role in debunking extremist interpretations of Islam and offering alternative narratives of peace, tolerance, and moderation.

Addressing bioethics in the modern age, environmental conservation, and climate change, Minister Aneeq called for guidance on medical advancements and responsible stewardship of the earth.

He provided several recommendations, including the adaptation of the methodology for issuing Fatwas, leveraging modern communication tools to reach a broader audience, and strengthening private collective Fatwa bodies.

He stressed the need to harmonize Islamic values with contemporary global values where possible, emphasizing unity within the Muslim Ummah.

In conclusion, the minister highlighted the importance of faith in addressing the challenges of the third millennium and the pivotal role of Fatwa institutions in providing timely and relevant guidance to Muslims worldwide.

He expressed his gratitude to the organizers and participants for their dedication to addressing these critical issues and urged unity in navigating the challenges of the evolving world while upholding the values of Islam.