Aneeq Stresses Eternal Legacy Of Holy Prophet, Emphasizes Learning, Unity Among Muslims

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Aneeq stresses eternal legacy of Holy Prophet, emphasizes learning, unity among Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Thursday the era of Prophethood had concluded, yet the everlasting legacy of the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him persevered.

Addressing the third annual ‘Seerat-un-Nabi Conference’ organized under Auqaf Islamabad here at Faisal Mosque as special guest, he opined that a single life was not enough to gain a profound comprehension of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him)’s exalted and virtuous character.

Minister Aneeq further emphasized that the Holy Quran instructed us to follow the path shown by the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) raising question whether we had learned from His life and incorporated it into our own lives.

He highlighted the success in following the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him)’s teachings, stating, "True believers are those whose character and conduct reflect the qualities of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

” He said, "If our way does not align with the noble path of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), it is a complete failure."

Speaking about the value of knowledge, Minister Aneeq said, "Knowledge is the essence of fear of God, and those with knowledge hold a profound reverence for Allah,” adding that a true believer was one whose ethics and actions reminded others of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him. He stressed that by learning from the character of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him, we could improve our society.

"We aspire to enhance the beauty of this land and eliminate despair from Pakistan," he said, emphasizing unity among the Muslim community.

Concluding his address, Minister Aneeq said, "Laylat-ul-Qadr holds great significance for Pakistan, and may Allah Almighty bless our nation."

