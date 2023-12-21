ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed Thursday emphasized the necessity of restoring the concept of Ummah, urging increased efforts to unite the Ummah with the support of the international community.

This was discussed during a meeting with Malaysian Ambassador Mohammad Azhar Mazlan in the office of Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmad.

They engaged in an in-depth conversation on bilateral relations, economic stability and the promotion of religious harmony, including discussions on Hajj arrangements.

The minister emphasized the crucial need for restoring the concept of Ummah. There should be increased efforts to unite the Ummah, taking the international community into confidence, he said and highlighted that Pakistan and Malaysia had valuable lessons to learn from each other.

Malaysia's provision of excellent service and facilities to its pilgrims is worthy of emulation, the minister said adding that there should be exchange of trade, cultural delegations between Muslim countries.

Hussan-e-Qiraat, an international competition, will be held in Pakistan this year on the model of Malaysia, he added.

The minister also said that Malaysia's impressive growth, economic stability and consistent policies served as models for emulation.

Ambassador Azhar Mazlan highlighted the stark difference in their Hajj quota compared to Pakistan. Prospective Hajj participants in Malaysia, both women and men, face prolonged waiting periods. Malaysia has prioritized providing the new generation access to modern science and achieving economic stability over the years. An independent and robust economy is a fundamental requirement for freedom and decision-making independence, he expressed.