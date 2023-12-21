Open Menu

Aneeq Stresses International Collaboration For Ummah's Unity

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Aneeq stresses international collaboration for Ummah's unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed Thursday emphasized the necessity of restoring the concept of Ummah, urging increased efforts to unite the Ummah with the support of the international community.

This was discussed during a meeting with Malaysian Ambassador Mohammad Azhar Mazlan in the office of Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmad.

They engaged in an in-depth conversation on bilateral relations, economic stability and the promotion of religious harmony, including discussions on Hajj arrangements.

The minister emphasized the crucial need for restoring the concept of Ummah. There should be increased efforts to unite the Ummah, taking the international community into confidence, he said and highlighted that Pakistan and Malaysia had valuable lessons to learn from each other.

Malaysia's provision of excellent service and facilities to its pilgrims is worthy of emulation, the minister said adding that there should be exchange of trade, cultural delegations between Muslim countries.

Hussan-e-Qiraat, an international competition, will be held in Pakistan this year on the model of Malaysia, he added.

The minister also said that Malaysia's impressive growth, economic stability and consistent policies served as models for emulation.

Ambassador Azhar Mazlan highlighted the stark difference in their Hajj quota compared to Pakistan. Prospective Hajj participants in Malaysia, both women and men, face prolonged waiting periods. Malaysia has prioritized providing the new generation access to modern science and achieving economic stability over the years. An independent and robust economy is a fundamental requirement for freedom and decision-making independence, he expressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Exchange Independence Malaysia Women Muslim From

Recent Stories

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

43 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

3 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

3 hours ago
 Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

6 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

15 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

15 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

15 hours ago
 Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawab ..

Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawabshah-1

15 hours ago
 Pak chemical industry representatives attend confe ..

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan