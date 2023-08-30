Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image-tarnishing efforts

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed, addressing the Interfaith Harmony Conference at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Wednesday, emphasized the need for unity among all faiths and condemned any attempts to tarnish the image of religions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed, addressing the Interfaith Harmony Conference at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Wednesday, emphasized the need for unity among all faiths and condemned any attempts to tarnish the image of religions.

"Who are those individuals seeking to distort the essence of faith?" asked Aneeq, as he addressed a captivated audience. "We are brothers, and in our presence, any attack on a place of worship is a grave injustice." Reflecting on recent events such as the incident in Jaranwala, the minister stated that such incidents should never have occurred. However, he pointed out that there had been even worse atrocities against various communities in neighboring India.

"Those who lost their lives in India among the Christian brethren are not just Christians but also our brothers," he passionately expressed.

He further reiterated that Pakistan was not merely a "State," but an Islamic Republic. "We are the People of the Book, and we are supplicants of the One God," he proclaimed.

Aneeq extended his message of inclusivity by highlighting the divine nature of all scriptures, including Torah, Psalms, Bible, and the Holy Quran. "These are all divine revelations, the final one being the Quran," he affirmed.

Turning his attention to the tragic incident in Manipur, India, where over 150 Christians lost their lives, the minister clarified that no Christian had been harmed in Pakistan. "We believe that what happened in Jaranwala should never have happened," he stated emphatically.

He applauded the collective stance of the nation alongside their Christian brethren in the face of the Jaranwala tragedy. "We are a resilient nation, and our protest speaks volumes," he declared.

In his closing remarks, Aneeq urged that while any incident should be prevented, it must be handled through legal means. "We must not take the law into our own hands," he emphasized, leaving the audience inspired and reflective.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, promoting the values of peace, tolerance, and unity, shed light on the pivotal message of islam for a harmonious world.

Ashrafi who is also the President of International Interfaith Harmony Council, emphasizing the importance of interfaith religious cohesion, stressed that the teachings of Islam inherently advocate for peaceful coexistence among all communities.

He highlighted the noble character of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, underscoring how his life served as a beacon of guidance for individuals from all walks of life.

Expressing deep regret over the recent incident in Jaranwala, Ashrafi extended heartfelt apologies to the Christian community for any harm caused and personally met with Christian leaders to seek forgiveness and reaffirm the commitment to mutual respect and understanding.

Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, emphasizing the need to discard the term 'minorities', asserted that "regardless of our religious affiliations, we all share a common identity as Pakistanis." He raised a crucial concern about the nomenclature of religious groups, highlighting that in Pakistan, Christians, Hindus and believers of other faiths were often referred to as minorities, while in India, despite being in the millions, Muslims were labelled the same. He urged the government to consider replacing this term with a more inclusive one.

He reminded them that the rights granted to Muslims by the Constitution were equally applicable to all Pakistanis, irrespective of their beliefs.

He also stressed the importance of using appropriate terms, such as Christian for those who follow Jesus Christ and terms like Jewish, Sikh, Hindu, and Buddhist for followers of those respective faiths.

In line with the spirit of inclusivity, Mufti Muneeb suggested refraining from using the term 'infidel' if it carries negative connotations about certain groups. He posed a thought-provoking question, asking "if we remain unaffected by the countless incidents of terrorism, and asserted that terrorism is not tied to religion but stems from individual actions." Regarding terrorism, he underlined that attributing it to a specific faith was inappropriate; instead, it should be seen as the act of an individual. Furthermore, he emphasized that combating terrorism and corruption should be the nation's priority, transcending linguistic debates.

Mufti Muneeb acknowledged the importance of unity when it comes to safeguarding the respect of religions and holy books. He called upon all adherents of different faiths to stand united against any disrespect towards sacred figures or scriptures.

He cautioned against providing refuge to individuals who commit blasphemy against revered personalities or holy texts, emphasizing that such acts should not be tolerated.

While recognizing the efforts of social reformers, including Siraj ul Haq, who work tirelessly to bring positive change, he urged a shift from mere talk of revolution to practical actions that yield real progress.

He advocated for resolving national issues by seeking solutions rather than casting blame and highlighted that constructive measures were more valuable than empty rhetoric.

In conclusion, he reminded everyone that words must translate into effective actions to create a harmonious and prosperous society.

The faith leaders and religious scholars including Dr. Abdul Qadir Haroon, Bishop Sarfaraz Peter, Maulana Abdul Rauf, Air Marshal (retd) Farhat Hussain Malik, Paster Emmanuel Khokar, Emil Darinoz Tekin, Sardar Santok Singh, Dr. Sarfaraz Awan, Bishop Nadeem Kamran, and others spoke on the occasion.

However, the conference was attended by a large number of members of the diplomatic community including the United Kingdom, United States of America, Japan, Austria, Italy, Germany, Poland, Turkiye, Indonesia, Turkmenistan, Sweden, Finland, Palestine, Jordan, Myanmar, Iraq, Switzerland, Mauritius, Kazakhstan, Norway and Maldives etc.

The attendees of the conference stood united in their pledge to foster an atmosphere of harmony and tolerance. Speakers and participants from diverse faith backgrounds unanimously echoed the sentiment that unity among religions was essential for Pakistan's progress and global peace.

A collective effort was recognized as key to driving Pakistan forward. Representatives from various faiths emphasized the need to work together for the betterment of the nation, leaving aside differences and focusing on shared goals.

Among the conference's key objectives was the protection of rights and laws for the Christian community and others. The speakers highlighted that safeguarding the rights of religious minorities was not just a legal obligation but a moral duty, aligned with the teachings of Islam.

As the conference concluded, a strong demand for accountability emerged, particularly concerning the Jaranwala incident.

Participants called for a thorough investigation and appropriate punishment for those found responsible. The sentiment was that justice must prevail, regardless of religious affiliations, to maintain social harmony and uphold the principles of justice.