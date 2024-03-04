Aneeq Urges Muslims To Champion Quranic Knowledge For Modern Era Advancement
Published March 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Former Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Monday emphasized the responsibility of every Muslim to spread knowledge of the Holy Quran.
Addressing a seminar on ‘Purposeful Life’ organized by the Asr School System, he expressed optimism about potential of the younger generation and said, "The Holy Quran teaches us about conquering the universe.”
Aneeq, highlighting the disparity between knowledgeable and ignorant, stressed, "Those who have knowledge and those who are ignorant can never be equal."
He underscored the eternal guidance provided by the Quran, stating, "The Quran will continue to guide human mind until end of the world."
Emphasizing inseparable connection between understanding the Holy Quran and comprehending teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he remarked that without understanding the Holy Quran, it was not possible to understand the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), and to understand the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), it was necessary to understand the Quran.
Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of incorporating monotheism into all fields of knowledge, echoing the sentiments of Allama Iqbal, who advocated for Muslims to imbue worldly knowledge with Islamic principles.
Addressing the modern era, Aneeq stated that the arrival of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) marked end of the ancient era and beginning of the modern era.
Prior to conclusion of the seminar, the school children presented captivating tableaus on the Kashmir and Palestine issues, receiving applause from the audience.
The outstanding performers were honored with certificates and shields, recognizing their exemplary contributions.
