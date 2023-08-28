Open Menu

Aneeq Urges Saudi Govt To Increase Pakistan's Hajj Quota As Per New Census

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Aneeq urges Saudi govt to increase Pakistan's Hajj quota as per new census

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed, in a bid to accommodate the growing population of Pakistan, on Monday called upon the Saudi government to expand the Hajj quota for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed, in a bid to accommodate the growing population of Pakistan, on Monday called upon the Saudi government to expand the Hajj quota for pilgrims.

In an exclusive conversation with APP, he highlighted the discrepancy between the current Hajj quota and the country's population figures. "Presently, Pakistan's allocated Hajj quota stands at 179,210 pilgrims, a number that falls short of accurately representing the nation's population.

The recently conducted census revealed that Pakistan's population has surged to 241.49 million, with an annual growth rate of 2.55 per cent," he added.

Minister Aneeq took the opportunity to discuss this matter during a recent visit from his Saudi counterpart, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah. Dr. Al-Rabiah, acknowledging the concern, assured him of an increase in the Hajj quota, subject to the completion of necessary procedural formalities.

Highlighting the success of the 'Road to Makkah' project, which significantly streamlined the pilgrimage process during Hajj 2023, the minister proposed extending the initiative to encompass multiple airports across Pakistan, including Lahore and Karachi.

This expansion would undoubtedly facilitate pilgrims embarking on the sacred Hajj journey, he added.

Furthermore, he advocated for exempting individuals aged 65 and above from mandatory biometric verification for the Hajj pilgrimage as this move would alleviate the inconvenience faced by senior citizens, who often encounter difficulties with fingerprint recognition during the verification process.

Addressing another crucial aspect, he recommended exploring alternative locations for the Pakistan Houses in Makkah and Madina adding that the structure had been dismantled to pave the way for the expansion of Haram Sharif particularly in Madina.

Minister Aneeq emphasized that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was actively working on a range of plans aimed at reducing the cost of the Hajj pilgrimage and enhancing facilities to ensure the ease and comfort of all pilgrims.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Hajj Visit Road Saudi Makkah All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne d ..

PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne diseases: DG

2 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Health department Larkana sealed two medical store ..

Health department Larkana sealed two medical stores

2 minutes ago
 PureHealth acquires UK’s largest private healthc ..

PureHealth acquires UK’s largest private healthcare group for AED4.4bn

9 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for prese ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for preserving cultural heritage of Uch ..

11 minutes ago
 Ali Wazir, Imaan Mazari get post arrest bails

Ali Wazir, Imaan Mazari get post arrest bails

11 minutes ago
CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists associated with ..

CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists associated with SRA

11 minutes ago
 Intelligence agency of enemy country involved in J ..

Intelligence agency of enemy country involved in Jaranwala tragedy: IGP

11 minutes ago
 Hyderabad needs special attention for industrial g ..

Hyderabad needs special attention for industrial growth: Nizamuddin Arai

7 minutes ago
 18 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

18 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

7 minutes ago
 SC to hear case regarding policy on toshakhana gif ..

SC to hear case regarding policy on toshakhana gifts

7 minutes ago
 SSU to hold 1st police extreme handgun shooting ch ..

SSU to hold 1st police extreme handgun shooting championship

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan