Aneeq urges youth to help promote interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Friday urged the young generation to play their due role in the promotion of service to humanity and brotherhood by following the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Pursuing the values of tolerance, respect and peace was imperative for religious and interfaith harmony, he said addressing a seminar on "The Importance and Necessity of Promoting Inter-faith Harmony" at the Iqra University Islamabad, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Religious Harmony.

The minister underscored the need of taking a united and collective stance to counter anti-national forces and those fostering religious divisions.

He appreciated the Religious Ministry for organizing seminars and other events to disseminate the message of tolerance, respect and interfaith harmony for peace in the country.

"United as a nation, we are steadfast in resisting anti-national forces and those who propagate religious divisions," Aneeq reiterated.

Besides Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz and Rehmatulil Alameen Authority Chairman Professor Dr Khursheed Nadeem, representatives from various countries and university students attended the seminar.