Aneeqah Bashir Champions Green Heritage

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Renowned young environmentalist Aneeqah Bashir on Monday showed dedication to preserve green heritage and raising environmental awareness.

Talking to a private news channel Aneeqah advocated the importance of saving trees, highlighting the devastating impacts of climate change on trees.

She underscores the need to engage children in the greening mission, recognizing their potential to make a significant impact. She initiated a campaign to record and safeguard centuries-old Banyan trees, designating them as vital national green heritage.

Aneeqa’s dedication extends to overseeing platforms such as “Agreenerpakistan.org” and “projectbanyantrees.com”, both of which foster awareness regarding the preservation of our green heritage.

She hopes to motivate youth to come forward as caretakers of the environment. With this goal in mind, she runs workshops to educate Pakistan’s youth on environmental issues and how they can positively contribute.

Looking ahead, Aneeqa is working to implement the Youth Environmental Responsibility Act, a bill she has drafted requiring students to plant and care for trees as a graduation prerequisite.

She hopes to introduce private-public partnerships under her ‘A Greener Pakistan’ initiative to create job opportunities in the climate domain for the lower-income sector.

For her efforts, Aneeqa Bashir been recognized by the SDGs academy at the National Youth Policy Dialogue awards ceremony in 2023, winning a national changemaker climate hero award. She was featured internationally by the UN as part of their Celebrating Ways Youth Lead campaign.

Aneeqa Bashir’s mission focuses on preserving green heritage and raising environmental awareness. Caretaker Sindh Minister for Tourism, Environment, and Climate Change Arshad Wali Muhammad awarded her for the mission.

