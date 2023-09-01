Open Menu

Aneeque Declares Pakistan As Peaceful Place For All Communities

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Friday said that Pakistan is a peaceful and tolerant place for all communities. Talking to PTV, he said it is the responsibility of every citizen including media persons to play constructive role for the progress and prosperity of this country. Media's positive role and awareness program could address social issues, he said

Commenting on Inter-faith Harmony conference, he said diplomats, Bishops, Hindo, Christian and Sikh personalities are gathered here at a forum and sent messages to the world nations that Pakistan is a peaceful and tolerant society in the world.

Sardar Satnook Singh said that we are proud to live in this country.

He further stated that it is the duty of the people of every community to play progressive role to further strengthen Pakistan.

Bishop Lahore Nadeem Kamran expressing his point of view about religious books, he said we believe in paying respect to all religious books including The Holy Quran. To a question, he said that those who found guilty of crime in Jaranwala incident should be given punishment.

Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman said that everyone should play role for the solidarity, and integrity of Pakistan. About Jaranawala tragedy, he said, we shouldfocus on finding the route causes of such type of incidents. He said that concerned quarters should identify the real perpetrators and awardedpunishment to avoid repeating indecent activity in future.

