Anemia Widespread Among Youth: Hematologist

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Hematologist Dr. Saqib Ansari on Wednesday has expressed serious concern over the rising prevalence of anaemia in Pakistan which affects millions of patients annually.

Talking to a private news channel, he revealed that 2.8 million people are diagnosed with anaemia each year, with socio-economic factors playing a significant role in its spread.

He highlighted that anaemia particularly impacts adolescent girls, with around 500,000 girls aged 13 to 18 suffering from the condition every year.

He explained that the disease leads to symptoms such as fatigue, poor growth, and difficulty concentrating, which severely affect children’s health and education.

He urged families to prioritize a healthy diet by incorporating iron-rich foods like green vegetables, lentils, and red meat to combat the disease.

Early diagnosis and timely treatment, he emphasized, are essential for the effective management and prevention of anaemia.

