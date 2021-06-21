UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anesthesiology Plays An Important Role In China-Pakistan Medical Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Anesthesiology plays an important role in China-Pakistan medical cooperation

There is a lot of cooperation on surgery between Pakistan and China, but anesthesia, a crucial field of them, is often neglected. In recent years, we have conducted a lot of academic exchanges and cooperation between Pakistan and China in this field, which will efficiently benefit the development of the two countries' medicine

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :There is a lot of cooperation on surgery between Pakistan and China, but anesthesia, a crucial field of them, is often neglected. In recent years, we have conducted a lot of academic exchanges and cooperation between Pakistan and China in this field, which will efficiently benefit the development of the two countries' medicine. This was stated by Medicine Doctor Huang YuGuang, Director of Division of Anesthesiology, Peking Union Medical College (PUMC), Council of World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiologists (WFSA) in an interview on Monday.

Under the frame of the China-Pakistan Medical Corridor project which was jointly initiated by Pakistan Medical Association (ptv) and China Medical Association (CMA), the top anesthesiologists of the two countries have communicated and conducted academic exchanges many times since 2016.

As chairman of the Anesthesiology Branch of the CMA, Huang has been contributing to strengthen conversations in this field between the two countries.

Huang told CEN: "Five years ago, I visited Pakistan with the CMA delegation and established a professional relationship with local anesthesiologists. Since then, the CMA Anesthesiology Branch has invited Pakistani anesthesiologists to visit some of the best hospitals in China, including PUMC, for academic exchange. During the operation and clinical work, Chinese and Pakistani anesthesiologists have further deepened our friendship and understanding of each other." Through these efforts, Chinese doctors have fully shared the latest progress and fruitful achievements in the field of anesthesia, and improved the overall level of anesthesia in BRI countries, including Pakistan.

"Encouragingly, with the rapid development of the country, Chinese medicine, including the specialty of anesthesia, with the best hospitals, the best medical staff and the best working conditions, has made such a breakthrough. At present, China's Medical related fields such as anesthesia, are comparable to that of the western world," Huang added.

To explain why anesthesia is crucial for Pak-Chin medical cooperation, he said: "The medical industry in both Pakistan and China is facing the same problem that anesthetic support is required for all surgical procedures. During surgery, the anesthesiologist controls the patient's five vital signs: blood pressure, pulse, respiration, temperature, and consciousness. In particular, in view of the difficult and complex large-scale operations such as liver transplantation, kidney treatment, which China and Pakistan have already carried out cooperation on, in addition to the skills and professionalism of surgeons, the level of anesthesia must also be able to support the surgery." At the end of the interview, CMA Anesthesiology Branch said that it would invite Pakistani students and experts to China for training and study, and provide funds, experts and other resources. "In the field of anesthesia, we can offer our full support to our iron brother. We also hope that our Pakistani anesthesiologists can strengthen communication with us," Huang said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange China Visit Doctor Progress Same 2016 All Industry Best Top Blood PTV

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

39 minutes ago

US Supreme Court backs payments for student athlet ..

1 second ago

Mila: French teen critic of Islam and free speech ..

2 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court orders payment compensations ..

4 minutes ago

156 outlets of quacks sealed

4 minutes ago

Czechs hoping to learn lessons from 2019 thrashing ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.