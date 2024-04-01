Open Menu

ANF Accelerates Operation To Bust Gangs Supplying Drugs To Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has accelerated its ongoing operation to bust gangs involved in supplying drugs to students, said an ANF spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that the crackdown on drug-supplying gangs in educational institutions in twin cities had been stepped up. In an operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a BS Computer Science student netted from Khanna Pull area. Another accused, student of a local university was also arrested with six kg hashish near Waheedabad Colony on Lahtrar Road.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to supplying drugs in different hostels.

It is alarming situation that students are also involved in drug peddling, the spokesman said adding, that ANF would continue its efforts in the fight against drug trafficking.

Stopping the spread of the scourge of drugs is not possible without the cooperation of the parents and teachers,

he added. In order to maintain the sanctity of the educational institutions, it is necessary for the administration to keep a close vigil on the students and the hostels to curb the menace of spreading drugs.

