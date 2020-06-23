ANF advises citizens to use complaint number 1415 for complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has advised the citizens to use public complaint number 1415 for registration of complaints and facilitation of the general public.

According to an ANF spokesman, the helpline is being operated 24 hours and is already receiving a lot of complaints on a daily basis.

The force, being the prime drug law enforcement agency of Pakistan, is striving hard for the goal of a drug-free society.

He said that the sharing of information regarding drug peddling, trafficking or any other narcotics-related activity by the general public is highly appreciated. "The name and personal details of the complainants are kept confidential," he added.

He said, the force is making all out efforts for Drug Free Society.

Proliferation of drugs and psychotropic substances is an emerging challenge which poses a grave threat to the life of masses in general and youth in particular, he said adding, menace of drug abuse is a global concern and Pakistan is no exception.

Drug abuse cannot be countered effectively unless all organs of the society join hands to defeat this menace to attain the goal of "Drug Free Society".

Recently revised National Anti Narcotics Policy 2019 lays special emphasis on coordination and cooperation among Federal and provincial agencies for awareness against drug abusepurposes, he added.

He said, June 26 is observed as "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" every year at International level.