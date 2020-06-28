UrduPoint.com
ANF Advises Citizens To Use Complaint Number 1415 For Registration Of Complaints

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 03:20 PM

ANF advises citizens to use complaint number 1415 for registration of complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has advised the citizens to use public complaint number 1415 for registration of complaints as it was launched for facilitation of the general public.

According to an ANF spokesman, the helpline is being operated 24 hours and is already receiving a lot of complaints on a daily basis. The force, being the prime drug law enforcement agency of Pakistan, is striving hard for the goal of a drug-free society.

He said that the sharing of information regarding drug peddling, trafficking or any other narcotics-related activity by the general public is highly appreciated. "The name and personal details of the complainants are kept confidential," he added.

He said, the force is making all out efforts for Drug Free Society.

Proliferation of drugs and psychotropic substances is an emerging challenge which poses a grave threat to the life of masses in general and youth in particular, he said adding, menace of drug abuse is a global concern and Pakistan is no exception.

Drug abuse cannot be countered effectively unless all organs of the society join hands to defeat this menace to attain the goal of "Drug Free Society".

Recently revised National Anti Narcotics Policy 2019 lays special emphasis on coordination and cooperation among Federal and provincial agencies for awareness against drug abuse purposes, he added.

He said, June 26 is observed as "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" every year at International level.

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan celebrated International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking throughout the country by arranging exceptional drug demand reduction/awareness activities.

The drug demand reduction/awareness activities were arranged in different parts of the country particularly in major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

The Regional Directorates of ANF Pakistan were making all out efforts to make general masses especially youth aware of hazard resulted by drug abuse in connection with the day.

Special Anti Drug Awareness Painting Competition was arranged at HQs ANF, Rwp. ANF also arranged display of banners, steamers, panaflexes at Bus Stands, Roads & Traffic Signals and other important public places.

In addition, ANF in collaboration with Pakistan Postal Services issued a commemorative Postage Stamp, approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking.

Awareness Material e.g. brochures, pamphlets and leaflets carrying special messages about threats linked with drug abuse were also distributed amongst general public at public places throughout the country.

All cellular companies also forwarded Drug Awareness Message "Say No To Drug" to mobile users of the country, he added.

Fulfilling its commitment to eradicate drugs and establish a "Drug Free Society", the importance of socialmedia is mandatory during the current era, hence ANF also launched a drug awareness social mediacampaign on Facebook & Twitter, the spokesman informed.

