ANF, Agri Varsity hold seminar on World Anti-Drug Awareness Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Campus Coordination Committee (CCC) in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Sunday organized a seminar in connection with the World Anti-Drug Awareness Day.

Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht and Regional Commander ANF Brig. Abdul Manan graced the occasion as the chief guests. An awareness walk and seminar against addiction was also held.

Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University Peshawar Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed Khan, Vice Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Deputy Director of ANF KP Malik Wajid Yousuf along with representatives of the University of Peshawar, Khyber Medical University and Khyber Medical University besides academia and students of colleges, Khyber Dental College, Forest College and other colleges and institutes especially participated in the event in large numbers.

The anti-narcotics awareness walk was led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht and Regional Commander ANF KP Brig. Abdul Manan which started from PUTA Hall of Peshawar University and ended at Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Hall. The participants carried various anti-drug banners.

Speaking at the seminar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain and Regional Director Brigadier Abdul Manan said that the awareness campaign against drugs was the need of the hour against drug epidemic.

There is a danger that the number of drug addicts will increase manifold in the near future. People resort to drugs to get temporary relief from stress and other ailments that lead them to destruction. Youngsters are seen openly taking various drugs. Serious measures are needed to prevent this, the speakers urged.

They said, the people who love the country and the nation should play their role to identify such people and bring them on the right path. The most important thing is to start a public awareness campaign about addiction from the physical health, moral and the Islamic point of view, otherwise the youth of the nation will continue to suffer from the monster of drugs, they added.

In the end, Regional Commander ANF KP distributed shields while Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht distributed certificates of appreciation among all the participants.