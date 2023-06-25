Open Menu

ANF, Agri Varsity Hold Seminar On World Anti-Drug Awareness Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 07:40 PM

ANF, Agri Varsity hold seminar on World Anti-Drug Awareness Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Campus Coordination Committee (CCC) in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Sunday organized a seminar in connection with the World Anti-Drug Awareness Day.

Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht and Regional Commander ANF Brig. Abdul Manan graced the occasion as the chief guests. An awareness walk and seminar against addiction was also held.

Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University Peshawar Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed Khan, Vice Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Deputy Director of ANF KP Malik Wajid Yousuf along with representatives of the University of Peshawar, Khyber Medical University and Khyber Medical University besides academia and students of colleges, Khyber Dental College, Forest College and other colleges and institutes especially participated in the event in large numbers.

The anti-narcotics awareness walk was led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht and Regional Commander ANF KP Brig. Abdul Manan which started from PUTA Hall of Peshawar University and ended at Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Hall. The participants carried various anti-drug banners.

Speaking at the seminar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain and Regional Director Brigadier Abdul Manan said that the awareness campaign against drugs was the need of the hour against drug epidemic.

There is a danger that the number of drug addicts will increase manifold in the near future. People resort to drugs to get temporary relief from stress and other ailments that lead them to destruction. Youngsters are seen openly taking various drugs. Serious measures are needed to prevent this, the speakers urged.

They said, the people who love the country and the nation should play their role to identify such people and bring them on the right path. The most important thing is to start a public awareness campaign about addiction from the physical health, moral and the Islamic point of view, otherwise the youth of the nation will continue to suffer from the monster of drugs, they added.

In the end, Regional Commander ANF KP distributed shields while Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht distributed certificates of appreciation among all the participants.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Drugs Agriculture Lead University Of Engineering And Technology Sunday Moral Khyber Medical University Event All From Love

Recent Stories

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first b ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch

1 minute ago
 DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

3 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

4 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

5 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan