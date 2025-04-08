Open Menu

ANF And Excise, Taxation & Anti-Narcotics Department Sign MoU To Combat Drug Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 07:09 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and the Excise, Taxation & Anti-Narcotics Department of Balochistan on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in addressing the illegal drug trade.

The agreement focuses on mutual data exchange, operational collaboration, and timely analysis of drug trends between the two agencies, said a news release.

This initiative aims to enhance efforts to combat drug trafficking at both federal and provincial levels under the framework of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), a coordinated effort between various institutions.

The signing ceremony took place with the presence of ANF’s Provincial Director, Brigadier Adnan Danish, and the Secretary of Excise, Taxation & Anti-Narcotics Balochistan, Zafar Ali.

Major General Abdul Moeed, Director General of the Anti-Narcotics Force, and senior officials from the ANF were also present on the occasion, emphasizing the significance of this collaborative effort in the fight against illegal drug trade.

