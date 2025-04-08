ANF and Excise, Taxation & Anti-Narcotics department sign MoU to combat drug smuggling

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and the Excise, Taxation & Anti-Narcotics Department of Balochistan on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in addressing the illegal drug trade

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025)

The agreement focuses on mutual data exchange, operational collaboration, and timely analysis of drug trends between the two agencies, said a news release.

This initiative aims to enhance efforts to combat drug trafficking at both federal and provincial levels under the framework of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), a coordinated effort between various institutions.

The signing ceremony took place with the presence of ANF’s Provincial Director, Brigadier Adnan Danish, and the Secretary of Excise, Taxation & Anti-Narcotics Balochistan, Zafar Ali.

Major General Abdul Moeed, Director General of the Anti-Narcotics Force, and senior officials from the ANF were also present on the occasion, emphasizing the significance of this collaborative effort in the fight against illegal drug trade.