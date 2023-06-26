ANF arranges awareness activities to observe Intl day against drug abuse

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Monday celebrated International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking throughout the country with enthusiasm by arranging exceptional drug demand reduction/awareness activities

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF organized "Anti-Drug Campaigns" in connection with International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in the Federal capital, all provincial capitals and other small and big cities of the country with an aim to create mass awareness against the harms of illicit drugs.

In this respect, a special drug awareness walk was held at F-9 Park, Islamabad. People from different walks of life participated in the event, which mostly included government officers/ officials, celebrities, NGOs, media persons, students, teachers, ANF youth ambassadors and civil society members.

As per special instructions of DG ANF Major General Muhammad Aneeq-Ur-Rehman Malik, HI (M), the awareness campaigns at each station was designed with a special focus on youth.

Efforts were made to attract the maximum participation of students, teachers and parents at one venue, so as to propagate their roles in their respective capacities. In order to make it a persuasive drive, effective positioning of ANF Youth Ambassadors was ensured, so as to make approving influence in conveying the message to their age-mates.

Respective Regional Directorate Commanders of ANF and selected public representatives made awareness addresses/talks at the terminal-point at respective stations.

Drug Awareness pamphlets were also distributed amongst the participants of the walks and passersby citizens. Special arrangements were also made to distribute awareness brochures at drug infested sites of different cities.

It is pertinent to mention here that ANF has increased its efforts towards drug demand reduction activities.

The present ANF drug demand reduction strategy focuses on youth, with an aim that children must be nurtured and protected from drug use and other risky behavior to ensure that they grow up as healthy, productive members of society.