ANF arrest 12 accused with 251.34 kg drugs worth Rs 60mln

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), during its 11 operations against drug smuggling across the country, have arrested 12 accused with a total of 251.34 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 60 million.

According to an ANF spokesman, an ANF Balochistan team arrested an accused with 160 narcotic pills and 100 grams of ice near a university on Moti Ram Road, Quetta. The accused during the investigation confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

About 137 kg of opium was recovered during an operation in Nokundi, Balochistan, the spokesman said.

He further said 95 grams of heroin concealed in a ladies bag was recovered from a courier company in Islamabad.

The parcel was being sent to the United Kingdom.

Two accused were arrested in two operations on M-1 Islamabad with 34.4 kg hashish, 30 kg opium, 10 kg heroin and 5 kg ice, while a Nigerian was held with a cocaine-filled capsule and 300 grams ice in Sector E/11, he added.

Likewise, the spokesman said, three accused were arrested near Kamoke Toll Plaza, Gujranwala with 12 kg hashish and 2.4 kg opium, while 3.59 kg heroin and two drones were recovered from two accused in separate operations in Sheikhupura.

Similarly, 9.6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused on National Highway near Hyderabad, and 6 kg hashish from two accused near a restaurant in Shikarpur.