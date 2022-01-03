UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrest 2 Accused, Recover Drugs, Arms

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday recovered 49.2 kilograms drugs, huge cache of arms and ammunition and arrested two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday recovered 49.2 kilograms drugs, huge cache of arms and ammunition and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Islamabad acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on Lahore Motorway near Toll Plaza and recovered 46.8 kg charras, 2.

4 kg opium, 30 pistols 30 bore, 24 nine MM pistols, six 30 bore MP five, six Kalashnikov, two repeaters, four M4 guns, eight 12 bore guns and ammunition from a Honda Civic car.

ANF team during operation also arrested two accused namely Imran Khan and Shahid Zaman, residents of Peshawar.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

