ANF arrest 2 drug peddlers, recovers drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Friday arrested two drug peddlers from Clifton area and recovered drugs from their possession.

According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh, the ANF acting on a tip off arrested Salman and Zubair from near Do Talwar, Clifton and recovered 2kg weed from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.