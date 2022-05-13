UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers, Recovers Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 10:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Friday arrested two drug peddlers from Clifton area and recovered drugs from their possession.

According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh, the ANF acting on a tip off arrested Salman and Zubair from near Do Talwar, Clifton and recovered 2kg weed from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

