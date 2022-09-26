UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrest 2 Suspects, Recover Opium From Their Possession

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 08:07 PM

A team of Anti Narcotics Force arrested 2 suspects smuggling narcotics here on Monday and recovered 3 kilograms of opium from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A team of Anti Narcotics Force arrested 2 suspects smuggling narcotics here on Monday and recovered 3 kilograms of opium from their possession.

An official informed that the ANF received information about movement of a car on the National Highway in which narcotics were being transported.

The ANF stopped and checked the car on the highway and recovered opium.

The suspects, who have been booked in a FIR under the Narcotics Act on the state's complaint, have been identified as Babar and Aijaz.

