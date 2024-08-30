Open Menu

ANF Arrest Nigerian With 38 Cocaine-filled Capsules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a successful operation managed to recover 38 cocaine-filled capsules and arrested a Nigerian national at Lahore International Airport, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that ANF was carrying out successful operations against foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking.

In an operation at Lahore International Airport, a Nigerian national arrived from Dubai, avoiding the law enforcement agencies from Nigeria was arrested. 38 cocaine-filled capsules weighing 608 grams, hidden in the stomach were recovered.

He further said that 10 cases were registered in 2023 and 10 Nigerians were arrested and 4.811 kg drugs were recovered from their possession. This year, in 7 operations, 8 Nigerians were arrested and 11.420 kg drugs were recovered.

