ANF arrest two drug peddlers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Monday arrested two drug peddlers, intercepted a parcel at a courier company and seized drugs in three separate actions.

The ANF Police Station Gulshan Iqbal arrested an accused of inter-provincial drug cartel namely Jasif s/o Sufi Muhammad after recovery of 25 kg heroin from a truck at Al-Asif Square Sohrab Goth, Super Highway, said a news release.

In another action at Al-Asif Square Sohrab Goth, Super Highway, the ANF PS Gulshan Iqbal arrested Muhammad Javed s/o Jumma Gul and recovered 750 grams of hashish from his possession.

The ANF Clifton PS intercepted a parcel at a courier company office and recovered 250 grams of heroin tactfully concealed in boxes of bangles. The parcel was being sent to Holland.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.