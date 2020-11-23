UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Arrest Two Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

ANF arrest two drug peddlers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Monday arrested two drug peddlers, intercepted a parcel at a courier company and seized drugs in three separate actions.

The ANF Police Station Gulshan Iqbal arrested an accused of inter-provincial drug cartel namely Jasif s/o Sufi Muhammad after recovery of 25 kg heroin from a truck at Al-Asif Square Sohrab Goth, Super Highway, said a news release.

In another action at Al-Asif Square Sohrab Goth, Super Highway, the ANF PS Gulshan Iqbal arrested Muhammad Javed s/o Jumma Gul and recovered 750 grams of hashish from his possession.

The ANF Clifton PS intercepted a parcel at a courier company office and recovered 250 grams of heroin tactfully concealed in boxes of bangles. The parcel was being sent to Holland.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Station Drugs Company Netherlands Gulshan From

Recent Stories

G20 Summit convenes in unprecedented circumstances ..

20 minutes ago

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

1 hour ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,173 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.