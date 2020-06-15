ANF Arrest Two Drug Pushers
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:28 PM
MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force arrested two men on the recovery of huge quantity of narcotics from their possession in Mianwali police limits.
Police informed on Monday that on a tip-off a team of Anti Narcotics Force stopped a vehicle (ARU- 997) near Hamza Zahoor Mills at Multan road and recovered 62 kg hash hidden in various spaces of the vehicle.
ANF arrested the two drug pushers -- Amir Raza and Imran Haider r/o Sargodha and impounded the vehicle.