ANF arrest two, recover drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Monday arrested two accused and seized huge quantity of drugs in separate actions.

According to spokesman for ANF Sindh, ANF Gulshan Iqbal Police Station team conducted a raid at a drug den in Naval Colony and seized 18kg ice, 4kg heroin, 4.

5kg crystal, 9kg opium, 150 grams of weed and 550 ecstasy tablets and arrested Khan Baloch son of Behram Khan. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

The ANF PS Clifton arrested a wanted drug peddler Muhammad Rafiq son of Abdul Aziz was wanted to ANF in a case registered against him over the charges of smuggling of 1620 kg of prohibited chemicals and money laundering. ANF officials also recovered a vehicle used for the drug business and Rs. 2.4 million case.