ANF Arrest Woman Smuggler Among 4 Accused, Recover Drugs Worth Over Rs 36 Million
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 11:20 PM
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) during six anti-drug smuggling operations in various cities have arrested four accused, including a woman smuggler, recovering 108.675 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 36 million
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) during six anti-drug smuggling operations in various cities have arrested four accused, including a woman smuggler, recovering 108.675 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 36 million.
According to the ANF spokesman, 9.675 kg ice absorbed into clothes was recovered from a parcel being sent to New Zealand at the cargo shed of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.
Similarly, 7.200 kg charas was recovered from a female passenger at the Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad. The accused was taken into custody.
Likewise, another accused was arrested on the recovery of 6 kg charas from a vehicle on the Kohat Road, Peshawar, while two accused were nabbed when 5 kg ice was recovered from a rickshaw on Khayali Bypass, Gujranwala.
Meanwhile, 40.8 kg charas and 20 bottles of alcohol buried in the ground near Wazir Dhand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were recovered.
Similarly, 20 kg heroin concealed in the bushes near Gogdan on the Mirani Dam Road in the Kech District (Balochistan) was recovered.
Cases were registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..
Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass
LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR
ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..
SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit
UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of b ..
SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business F ..
DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library
60 SIs promoted to inspector rank
NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass3 minutes ago
-
LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR3 minutes ago
-
ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 million3 minutes ago
-
SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees3 minutes ago
-
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit3 minutes ago
-
SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business Facilitation Center9 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library9 minutes ago
-
60 SIs promoted to inspector rank9 minutes ago
-
NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker9 minutes ago
-
ASI arrested red handed in bribery case4 seconds ago
-
Punjab Police arrest 89,372 POs, 36,000 court absconders in 20255 seconds ago