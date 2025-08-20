ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 million

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) during six anti-drug smuggling operations in various cities have arrested four accused, including a woman smuggler, recovering 108.675 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 36 million

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) during six anti-drug smuggling operations in various cities have arrested four accused, including a woman smuggler, recovering 108.675 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 36 million.

According to the ANF spokesman, 9.675 kg ice absorbed into clothes was recovered from a parcel being sent to New Zealand at the cargo shed of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Similarly, 7.200 kg charas was recovered from a female passenger at the Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad. The accused was taken into custody.

Likewise, another accused was arrested on the recovery of 6 kg charas from a vehicle on the Kohat Road, Peshawar, while two accused were nabbed when 5 kg ice was recovered from a rickshaw on Khayali Bypass, Gujranwala.

Meanwhile, 40.8 kg charas and 20 bottles of alcohol buried in the ground near Wazir Dhand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were recovered.

Similarly, 20 kg heroin concealed in the bushes near Gogdan on the Mirani Dam Road in the Kech District (Balochistan) was recovered.

Cases were registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, the spokesman said.