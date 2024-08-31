ANF arrested drug pusher with 5.8 kg drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation at Islamabad International Airport managed to recover over 5.8 kg Ice and arrested a drug smuggler.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, an ANF team in an operation managed to net a Jeddah bound passenger namely Junaid Khan and recovered 5.

868 kg ICE (Methamphetamine) hidden inside a blanket in his travel bag. The accused was going to Jeddah via Sharjah on Umrah visa.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.