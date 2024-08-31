Open Menu

ANF Arrested Drug Pusher With 5.8 Kg Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 08:30 PM

ANF arrested drug pusher with 5.8 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation at Islamabad International Airport managed to recover over 5.8 kg Ice and arrested a drug smuggler.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, an ANF team in an operation managed to net a Jeddah bound passenger namely Junaid Khan and recovered 5.

868 kg ICE (Methamphetamine) hidden inside a blanket in his travel bag. The accused was going to Jeddah via Sharjah on Umrah visa.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.

Related Topics

Islamabad Jeddah Sharjah Junaid Khan Visa Airport

Recent Stories

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

29 minutes ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

47 minutes ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

1 hour ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

4 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

4 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

5 hours ago
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

8 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

12 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

21 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan