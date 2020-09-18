ANF arrested member of inter-provincial drugs cartel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Police Station Hyderabad arrested a drug pusher who is a member of an inter-provincial drug cartel and recovered huge quantity of hashish from his possession.

According to an official of the Force, ANF Hyderabad Police Station team intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Autobhan Road, and recovered 98kg hashish and arrested Imdad Ali.

A case has been registered against the arrested and raids are being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices.