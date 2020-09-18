UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Arrested Member Of Inter-provincial Drugs Cartel

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

ANF arrested member of inter-provincial drugs cartel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Police Station Hyderabad arrested a drug pusher who is a member of an inter-provincial drug cartel and recovered huge quantity of hashish from his possession.

According to an official of the Force, ANF Hyderabad Police Station team intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Autobhan Road, and recovered 98kg hashish and arrested Imdad Ali.

A case has been registered against the arrested and raids are being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Vehicle Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

IATA shows satisfaction over PIA audit reports

2 minutes ago

SOPs’ violations: 13 more educational institutio ..

33 minutes ago

Lavrov on US Presidential Election: Russia Will Co ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan Post to organize 'Open Courts' online on ..

37 minutes ago

Lavrov Slams Berlin, OPCW for Sidestepping Russia' ..

37 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls Up Ongoing Lack of Facts Behind Alleg ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.