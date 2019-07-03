UrduPoint.com
ANF Arrested Sanaullah After Credible Information: Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Rana Sanaullah after credible information.

Talking to a private news channel, she said it was a highly sensitive issue and the court would decide the matter after provision of evidence by the ANF.

Apprehending a political leader of a major party with heroin in possession was a setback for the parliamentarians, she added.

