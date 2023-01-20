UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrested Several Suspects, Recovered Narcotics

Published January 20, 2023

ANF arrested several suspects, recovered narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a crackdown against drug pushers across the country, arrested several peddlers and recovered a huge cache of drugs from their possession.

The force, in an operation here on Friday, held a man accused of smuggling drugs in educational institutions, and recovered 200 narcotic pills from his possession.

In another operation near Gwadar, an under construction house was raided and 100 kg hidden hashish was recovered. It was learnt that the recovered drugs were about to smuggle abroad through sea route.

Moreover, ANF and Frontier Constabulary (FC) in a joint operation at Angoor Adda, seized 50kg hashish from a car.

Almost 31 kg and 200 grams of hashish were seized in a similar operation, conducted near a hill of Killa Abdullah.

Besides this, two suspects were detained in different operations, at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar.

A Buner based resident, who was travelling to Jeddah, had 6 kg and 890 grams of ice in his trolley bag.

Moreover, 1 kg and 304 grams of hashish was recovered from the trolley bag of an Abu Dhabi bound passenger during the search operation. He was the resident of Bannu.

In Punjab, the ANF conducted a joint operation with Punjab Ranger in Kasur, and seized 1 kg and 360 grams of heroin from a resident during the search operation.

The accused were booked under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

