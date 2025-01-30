Open Menu

ANF Arrests 09 Drug Traffickers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its continued operations against the drug traffickers has arrested 09 suspects arrested in 10 operations.

According to the spokesman ANF, crackdowns on drug smuggling in educational institutions and various cities of the country were conducted in which a total of 55.638 kg of drugs worth over Rs.8.7 million recovered in operations.

During operations in educational institutions, a total of 37 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects near two different educational institutions in Mansehra. The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

A quantity of 104 grams of ice and 70 grams of hashish were recovered from the luggage of a passenger going to Australia, at Islamabad International Airport.

Moreover, 02 grams of hashish and 02 grams of ice were recovered from the clothes of another passenger going to Sharjah from Islamabad Airport.

The ANF through its intelligence based information followed a vehicle near Golra Morr in Rawalpindi and recovered 18 kg of hashish.

In another crackdown, 9.6 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of 3 suspects, including 2 women, near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

16.8 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Tarbela Road in Attock, the suspect was arrested.

In Lahore, 08 kg of ice hidden in the shoulder bag of the suspect was recovered near Niazi Base, and 1.690 kg of weed was recovered from a parcel sent from Karachi through the Cargo Office in Lahore.

ANF also conducted an operation in Peshawar and recovered 1 kg of ice from a parcel sent to Gujarat at the Courier Office in Peshawar.

The spokesman informed that cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and an investigation has been initiated.

