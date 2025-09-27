Open Menu

ANF Arrests 10 Smugglers With Over 91 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 13.5 Mln

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ANF arrests 10 smugglers with over 91 kg of drugs worth Rs 13.5 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 10 operations across the country, recovered as many as 91.886 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 13.5 million and arrested 10 suspects, including 5 women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that 300 grams of hashish and 60 grams of ice were recovered from the possession of an accused near Hatar Road, Haripur.

The accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

During another operation, 706 grams of 99 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the stomachs of a man and a woman going to Dubai at Islamabad International Airport.

Similarly, at Islamabad Airport, 33 cocaine-filled capsules weighing 220 grams were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Riyadh.

As many as 64.8 kilograms of hashish and 18.6 kilograms of opium were recovered from a vehicle near GT Road, Gujrat and 4 accused, including 2 women, were arrested.

In another operation,6 kilograms of ice were recovered from the possession of a woman near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan.

As much as 1.2 kilograms of ice were recovered from a house near Chak Bisawa, Mandi Bahauddin, and the suspected woman was arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

