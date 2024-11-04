ANF arrests 11 drug dealers with 63 kg drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 13 operations across the country managed to arrest 11 drug dealers and recovered over 63 kg drugs worth more than Rs 15 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 500 grams ice was recovered from an accused arrested near a university in Multan.

500 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Jhang Road, Faisalabad.

300 grams hashish and 100 grams ice were recovered from a drug dealer netted near a university in Sialkot.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

He said, in another operation, 360 grams heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Islamabad Airport.

1530 grams hashish was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia at a courier office in Lahore.

240 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to Bahrain from a courier office in Karachi.

47 kg opium was recovered from Chagai area and 5 kg ice was recovered from two suspects arrested near Super Highway, Jamshoro.

2.4 kg opium and 3.6 kg hashish were recovered from an accused held near Sheikhupura Road.

850 grams weed was recovered from an accused arrested in Shah Faisal Road, Korangi, Karachi.

In two operations conducted near Babu Sabu Toll Plaza Lahore, 2.9 kg heroin was recovered and an accused and a woman were arrested.

530 grams heroin and 410 grams ice were recovered from a drug dealer rounded up near Tall Plaza, Jhelum.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.