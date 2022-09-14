ANF arrests 11, recovers huge quantity of drugs

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh arrested 11 accused and recovered huge quantity of narcotics in different operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh arrested 11 accused and recovered huge quantity of narcotics in different operations.

According to spokesman for ANF Sindh on Wednesday, the ANF Police Station (PS) Gulshan Iqbal acting on a tip off arrested six accused including a female near Al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth area and recovered about 32.400kg hashish from their possession.

ANF Clifton PS arrested a drug peddler identified as Abdul Raheem from bus stand near Super Highway and recovered 4kg hashish from his possession.

ANF Korangi PS in two separate actions arrested two passengers traveling to Bahrain identified as Zahid Abbas and Roomi Khan carrying 735 grams and 984 grams Ice in tea bags and trolly bags respectively.

ANF Hyderabad PS in two separate actions arrested an accused identified as Hafiz Husssain from Mir Muhalla and recovered 2kg hashish from his possession.

In another action conducted in Hala Naka an accused Muhammad Ahsan was arrested and 25 grams of ice and 20 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.