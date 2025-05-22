Open Menu

ANF Arrests 11 Smugglers With Over 106 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 10.8 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting six operations across the country, recovered as many as 106.530 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 10.8 million and arrested 11 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that 2 kg of heroin was recovered from parcels being sent to the UK at the cargo shed of Islamabad International Airport, and three suspects were arrested.

As many as 74 ecstasy pills weighing 130 grams were recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at the courier office in Chaklala, Rawalpindi.

Similarly,60 kg of hashish was recovered from secret compartments of a vehicle near Shamkot Toll Plaza, Khanewal, and four suspects were arrested.

In another operation,37.2 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Jamali Bridge on Sohrab Goth Road, Karachi, and a suspect was arrested.

As much as 4.8 kg of hashish was recovered from secret compartments of a vehicle near Kam Bridge on Islamabad Expressway, and three suspects were arrested.

On a tip-off, 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused near Sahianwala Interchange, Faisalabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

