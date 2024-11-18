ANF Arrests 13 Suspects With 37 Kg Drugs
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 12:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to arrest 13 suspects and recovered 37 kg drugs worth Rs 4.2 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.
He informed that in an operation, 90 grams hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near a university in Islamabad.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 8 kg hashish was recovered from the secret cavities of a car intercepted on GT Road in Mansehra and an accused was also arrested.
A total of 4.4 kg hashish was recovered from 2 suspects rounded up near Burhan Interchange, Attock.
Another operation near a hotel in Mansehra was conducted and 7 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle besides netting an accused.
5 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects held near University Road in Sargodha.
3.6 kg hashish and 1 kg ice concealed in a truck near Shaheen Chowk, Gujarat were recovered and an accused was arrested during the operation.4.1 kg hashish and 1 kg opium were recovered from two suspects travelling in a passenger bus near M-1 Toll Plaza, Islamabad.
In 8th operation, 1 kg opium and 100 grams ice were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up on Wazirabad Road, Sialkot.1 kg ice was recovered from an accused held near Sakhi Sarwar Road in DG Khan and 1 kg ice was recovered from an abandoned car near Hayatabad in Peshawar.
In 11th operation, 465 grams ice was recovered from an accused arrested near Muzaffargarh Road, Multan.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today1 hour ago
-
Sudden hike in LPG prices hits Hazara region amid cold wave1 hour ago
-
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court1 hour ago
-
Sardar Nadir advises PTI supporters to beware of exploitation1 hour ago
-
11 persons injured in D.I.Khan accident2 hours ago
-
Jahangir emphasizes collective action to combat climate change consequences3 hours ago
-
8 vehicles impounded13 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident13 hours ago
-
Anti-state elements spreading anarchy must be stopped: Tahir Ashrafi13 hours ago
-
Lok Mela concludes on Sunday after celebrating Pakistan's rich culture13 hours ago
-
Encroachments removed from Jhumra Road13 hours ago