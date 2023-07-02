Open Menu

ANF Arrests 1652 Drug Smugglers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ANF arrests 1652 drug smugglers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan in their operations conducted across the country managed to net 1652 drug smugglers during last 12 months and registered 1678 cases against the accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF recovered over 157.551 metric tons drugs during the period.

He informed that as the premier anti-narcotics agency, the ANF, along with other law enforcement agencies, continued to be at the forefront of national anti-narcotics efforts.

ANF seized over 4379.103 kg of meth, 207.561 kg of amphetamine, 492.094 kg of intoxicated tablets, 32312.061 liters of various types of prohibited chemicals, he said.

He further informed that additionally, 61781.257 kg of hashish, 43197.508 kg of opium, 9316.695 kg of heroin, 5459.8 kg of morphine, 11.249 kg of cocaine and 3374.103 kg of other drugs were also seized during the period.

Maintaining a strategic orientation resulting from permanent deployments at airports, seaports, dry ports, and border terminals, the ANF continued to conduct regular operations across inter-provincial borders and to control drug trafficking to secure urban centers, he said.

Special attention was also given to international flights, cargo and container traffic. However, it has been noted that chemical drug seizures doubled as compared to 2021 and 2022, the spokesman added.

ANF has also been actively involved in drug demand reduction through awareness programs across the country in the form of lectures, seminars, walks and sports activities, he said adding, ANF rehabilitation centers treated 1879 drug addicts during the period.

Two more rehabilitation centers, Malir and Mangopeer, were established and made operational in Karachi, he said.

ANF also conducted eight maritime operations in 2023 in collaboration with international counterparts, he said and informed that a total of 18.33 tons of drugs including 13.275 metric tons charras, 3.3 metric tons of heroin and 1.6982 metric tons of methamphetamine (ice) were seized.

These operations were carried out on the high seas based on intelligence provided by the ANF to maritime international law enforcement agencies, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sports Drugs Traffic Malir Border From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

12 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

14 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

19 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

19 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

20 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

23 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

23 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

23 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

23 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan