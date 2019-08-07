UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Arrests 2 Drug-peddlers, Seizes Opium, Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:43 PM

ANF arrests 2 drug-peddlers, seizes opium, hashish

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Hyderabad Police Station on Wednesday apprehended 2 drug-dealers and recovered drugs from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Hyderabad Police Station on Wednesday apprehended 2 drug-dealers and recovered drugs from their possession.

The ANF Hyderabad Police Station team conducted a raid near Fateh Chowk on Tando Muhammad Khan Road and arrested Pir Bakhsh son of Gul Muhammad and Ali Sher son of Pir Bakhsh after recovery 1.

2 kg opium and 2 kg hashish from their possession, said a statement.

A case has been registered and further investigations has been underway against the arrested accused.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Station Drugs Road Hyderabad Tando Muhammad Khan From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 180 bottles of fine q ..

2 minutes ago

Two People Killed As Light Aircraft Crashes in Ita ..

2 minutes ago

UAE provides Aden airport with equipment, electric ..

2 hours ago

‏Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Abu Dhabi Environmen ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints AD Department of Econom ..

2 hours ago

Independence great blessing for a nation:Deputy Co ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.