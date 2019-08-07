ANF arrests 2 drug-peddlers, seizes opium, hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Police Station on Wednesday apprehended 2 drug-dealers and recovered drugs from their possession.

The ANF Hyderabad Police Station team conducted a raid near Fateh Chowk on Tando Muhammad Khan Road and arrested Pir Bakhsh son of Gul Muhammad and Ali Sher son of Pir Bakhsh after recovery 1.

2 kg opium and 2 kg hashish from their possession, said a statement.

A case has been registered and further investigations has been underway against the arrested accused.