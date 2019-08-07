ANF Arrests 2 Drug-peddlers, Seizes Opium, Hashish
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:43 PM
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Hyderabad Police Station on Wednesday apprehended 2 drug-dealers and recovered drugs from their possession
The ANF Hyderabad Police Station team conducted a raid near Fateh Chowk on Tando Muhammad Khan Road and arrested Pir Bakhsh son of Gul Muhammad and Ali Sher son of Pir Bakhsh after recovery 1.
2 kg opium and 2 kg hashish from their possession, said a statement.
A case has been registered and further investigations has been underway against the arrested accused.