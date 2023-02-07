UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrests 27, Recovers Drugs Worth US$ 66.194 Mln In Countrywide Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ANF arrests 27, recovers drugs worth US$ 66.194 mln in countrywide operations

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in various operations across the country, arrested 27 accused smugglers including two women, and recovered 1758.295 kg drugs worth US$ 66.194 million internationally from their possession.

According to the ANF spokesperson, the team conducted 31 operations across the country and seized drugs comprising 6.708 kg heroin, 1446.098 kg hashish, 31.900 kg opium, 19.558 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.031 kg marijuana and 254 kg ketamine.

In Balochistan, the force recovered 1147.3 kg hashish in five operations while arrested two persons involved in drugs smuggling.

The ANF in Punjab recovered 23.861 kg drugs in six operations while arrested five persons involved in drugs smuggling including a woman and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1.124 kg heroin, 16.800 kg hashish, 0.031 kg marijuana and 5.

906 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

The force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) recovered 8.836 kg drugs in five operations while arrested five persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 0.192 kg heroin and 7.644 kg hashish.

The ANF in Sindh recovered 290.2 kg drugs in six operations while arrested five persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 1.200 kg heroin, 35 kg hashish and 254 kg Ketamine.

The ANF North recovered 288.098 kg drugs in nine operations, arrested ten persons including a woman in drugs smuggling and impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 30.900 kg Opium, 4.192 kg Heroin, 239.354 kg Hashish and 13.652 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

Cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Vehicle Women From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

22 minutes ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

45 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

2 hours ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

5 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.