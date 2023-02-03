UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrests 3 Drug Peddlers, Recovers Drugs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ANF arrests 3 drug peddlers, recovers drugs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) in various crackdowns against smugglers of contraband items countrywide, arrested three accused drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the team during an operation, seized 934 kgs hashish from a factory, in the jurisdiction of Kila Abdullah.

In another operation, the ANF seized 5 kgs hashish from the accused who was the resident of Quetta on Sariab Road.

At Sialkot International Airport, the force recovered 5 kgs of ice from a family who were leaving for Bahrain and arrested two drug peddlers.

In another operation in Karachi, the force seized over one kg of heroin and arrested a drug pusher.

The Anti-Narcotics Force has registered cases against the accused arrested, under the anti-narcotics law.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Quetta Drugs Road Bahrain Sialkot Kyrgystani Som Family From Airport

Recent Stories

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bo ..

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bowling coach

37 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

3 hours ago
 PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

5 hours ago
 Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.