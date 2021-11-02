UrduPoint.com

ANF Arrests 3 Drug Traffickers

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Directorate North Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday carried out an Intelligence Based Operation near entry gate of Islamabad International Airport and arrested three drug traffickers at the spot.

The ANF team intercepted 1x vehicle Suzuki Mehran Reg No.

LRK-5799 and recovered 1x packet Ice/ Amphetamine tactfully concealed in the bag, said a news release.

The total weight of recovered Amphetamine/ICE packet is 1,544 grams with packing material.

Criminal case against the culprits has been registered at respective ANF Police Station under CNS Act 1997, while further investigation is underway.

