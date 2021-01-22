ANF arrests 37 drug peddlers last year in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab registered 37 cases of narcotics and arrested drug pushers, including three women, during the last.

According to the official sources of ANF Faisalabad region, anti-narcotics teams arrested 37 accusedand also seized 3.7 kg heroin, 129.5 kg hashish, 79.4 kg opium, 1.2kg cocaine and other narcoticsfrom their possession.